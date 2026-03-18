Schenn scores 1st with Islanders, who top Maple Leafs for 4th win in 5 games

It was the forward’s fifth game since being traded to the Islanders by the St. Louis Blues on March 6.

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, who grew up about 50 miles southwest of Toronto in the Hamilton, Ontario area, had one assist in his first NHL game in Toronto for the Islanders (39-24-5), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games.

Mathew Barzal had three assists, Calum Ritchie had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves.

The Islanders went 2-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Steven Lorentz scored and Joseph Woll made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs (29-28-12), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three.

Schenn put the Islanders up 1-0 on the power play at 4:15 of the first period when Ritchie spun a no-look backhand pass to him at the side of the net for a shot from the right hash marks

Ritchie made it 2-0 on the power play at 9:43 when he took a pass from Barzal at the side of the net, spun in front and jammed in his own rebound. The 21-year old forward is from Oakville, Ontario, and was also playing his first NHL game in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs cut it to 2-1 at 4:40 of the second period. Bo Groulx swatted the puck ahead behind the goal line to Lorentz, who spun and swung a shot past Sorokin’s right pad from the right face-off dot.

Emil Heineman made it 3-1 at 11:57 when he one-timed a pass from Tony DeAngelo at the right face-off dot.