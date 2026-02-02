Color of Hockey: Carter, Oshie to work as analysts on NBC Olympics coverage

Anson Carter, T.J. Oshie and Saroya Tinker are looking forward to working as studio analysts for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 that officially opens Friday -- each for different reasons.

Carter, an analyst for the “NHL on TNT” is the veteran, working his third Winter Olympics for NBC Sports from their studio in Stamford, Connecticut.

Oshie will join Carter stateside to cover his first Olympics as a broadcaster for NBC after he retired as an NHL player on June 9 following 16 seasons in the League and one shining moment at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Tinker, a retired professional women’s player-turned broadcaster, will give her take on the Olympic women’s tournament for the first time for CBC.

“Whenever you get the opportunity to participate in the Olympics it’s amazing, whether it’s your first time or third or fourth or 10th time,” Carter said. “But having NHL players take it to a whole different level. The previous Olympic I covered, it didn’t limit my excitement or expectations, but having the best players in the world go at it coming off the 4 Nations last year, I think the expectations are really through the roof, and rightfully so.”

Oshie, who had 695 points (302 goals, 393 assists) in 1,010 games with the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals from 2008-24 and won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, is anxious to see what the Olympics is like from the other side of the camera.

The 39-year-old former right wing, who is Ojibwe, played for the United States in Sochi and became a household name when he scored four goals on six attempts on Sergei Bobrovsky in a 3-2 shootout win against Russia in the preliminary round.