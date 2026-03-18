Guerin was super ‘stressed’ during gold medal game 

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- How stressful was it to be the general manager of Team USA for the gold medal game in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament?

Bill Guerin can show you exactly how stressful it was by opening an app on his phone.

One graph illustrates how his levels spiked into the “stressed” range for hours in Milan on Feb. 22, when the U.S. defeated Team Canada 2-1 in overtime to win Olympic gold in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980.

Another graph displays how his average heart rate stayed above 100 beats per minute, rose above 120 and spiked around 140.

“Honestly, I just tried to appear calm,” the 55-year-old said at the NHL GM meetings, where he represented the Minnesota Wild. “That was it. There was no fixing it.”

Maybe a year and a half ago, Guerin started wearing an Oura ring on the ring finger of his right hand all day and all night. The ring continually tracks more than 50 health and wellness metrics.

“I like tracking my sleep, my stress, my heart rate and all that stuff,” he said. “Really, it’s for overall health.”

The biggest thing he has learned?

Generally, he’s in decent shape, even amid the grind of the NHL regular season.

“Sleep’s a really important part of your health, and I can shut down,” he said. “I can compartmentalize, I guess, pretty good and kind of put everything to the side, and I sleep well.

“My stress levels are good, too, and that’s important. I try to do things during the day that keep me calm or things during a game that keep me calm.”