Oilers display balanced offense in win against Sharks

Edmonton, which was playing 1st game since Draisaitl news, has 13 players record at least 1 point

Sharks at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers had 13 players record at least a point in a 5-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

The Oilers were playing their first game since it was announced that Leon Draisaitl would be out for the rest of the regular season. The forward suffered a lower-body injury after a hit by forward Ozzy Wiesblatt in a 3-1 win Sunday against the Nashville Predators. 

Adam Henrique led the way with a pair of assists, Connor McDavid also had an assist, and Connor Ingram made 27 saves for the Oilers (34-26-9), who have points in five of their last six games (4-1-1).

Dmitry Orlov and Kiefer Sherwood each had a goal and an assist, while Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves for the Sharks (32-28-6), who wrapped up a five-game road trip by going 2-3-0, and had won two of their previous three games.

Orlov put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 7:24 of the first period. After a giveaway in the neutral zone by Oilers forward Jason Dickinson, Alexander Wennberg found Orlov with a forward pass to the left post for the backdoor tap-in that glanced off the blocker of a sprawling Ingram.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it 1-1 on the power play at 10:00, taking a dot-to-dot pass from McDavid and snapping the puck past Nedeljkovic’s glove short side.

Connor Murphy gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 11:15, getting the puck at the blue line after Dickinson won an offensive zone face-off and sending a wrist shot through traffic past Nedeljkovic’s stick.

Vasily Podkolzin pushed the lead to 3-1 at 14:18. After forward Trent Frederic forced a turnover along the boards, Henrique teed up a short pass to Podkolzin in the high slot, beating Nedeljkovic glove side before caroming off the post and in.

Pavol Regenda cut it to 3-2 at 8:17 of the second period, redirecting a Mario Ferraro slap shot from the point under Ingram’s glove from the high slot.

Sherwood tied it 3-3 at 14:36, chasing down a puck that got sent around the boards on a wide shot by Darnell Nurse for a breakaway, deking in and beating Ingram glove side.

Max Jones gave Edmonton a 4-3 lead at 4:49 of the third period, reaching across the crease to pick up the rebound of a shot by Henrique and tucking it past Nedeljkovic’s right pad.

Zach Hyman scored for the 5-3 final at 8:12. He fell to one knee to reach a rebound off a point shot by Mattias Ekholm and sent in a backhand over Nedeljkovic’s right shoulder after a quick touch in front by Matt Savoie.

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