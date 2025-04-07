Ovechkin helped grown hockey in D.C. area long before becoming NHL goals leader

WASHINGTON -- Haley Skarupa grew up Ovechkin.

The 31-year-old Rockville, Maryland, native, who won a gold medal with the U.S. women's hockey team at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, took up the sport around the same time Alex Ovechkin was playing his rookie season with the Washington Capitals in 2005-06.

"I grew up idolizing him. I had Ovechkin posters all over my room, watched highlights of him all the time," Skarupa said. "I'm proud to be a statistic of the 'Ovi Effect' in the DMV."

Ovechkin's arrival in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area and his goal-scoring prowess helped trigger an explosion of hockey in the region long before he became the NHL's all-time goals leader on Sunday, passing Wayne Gretzky with No. 895.

More rinks have been built, with still more needed. Youth and adult leagues are filled or at near capacity, and some players, like Skarupa, have progressed to elite levels in the sport.

"You go back to D.C. and Maryland and Virginia, and there's more teams, more girls, boys playing, a couple more rinks than when we were younger," Skarupa said. "And that's a huge testament to (Ovechkin) and what he's done to help grow the game in that area just by being who he is, such an incredible player and person.