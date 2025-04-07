Hellebuyck worthy of Hart Trophy consideration, Theodore says

If he had a vote for the 2024-25 Hart Trophy, Jose Theodore would absolutely be casting a ballot for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

“He’s in the prime of his career, dominating this season as he has the past few years,” said Theodore, who won the Hart with the Montreal Canadiens in 2001-02 as the player “adjudged to be the most valuable to his team” during the regular season.

“I hope the Hellebuyck wins the Hart. Nobody can deny that he’s a future Hall of Famer. He’s gone deep in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Western Conference Final in 2018), and for sure he’s going to win his third Vezina Trophy this year -- that’s a no-brainer.”

The Hart has been awarded 100 times since 1924, voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

It is one of the NHL’s two most valuable player awards; also highly coveted is the Ted Lindsay Award, introduced in 1971 as the Lester B. Pearson Award, the League’s MVP as voted by NHL Players’ Association members.