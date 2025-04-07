Blues winning streak has been ‘fun to watch’ for alumni 

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When the St. Louis Blues established a franchise record with their 12th straight win Saturday, the timing couldn't have been better.

Alumni from the Blues and Chicago Blackhawks were in town Friday to take part in Kelly Chase's second annual Puck Cancer - Second Shift Alumni game to benefit the Siteman Cancer Center and The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Many were on hand for St. Louis’ 11th straight victory, a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday that tied the record first established by the 2018-19 team, which won the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship, and remained here to see the record broken with a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, including Joel Quenneville, who began his head coaching career with the Blues in 1997.

"I got to see them live [Thursday] night," Quenneville said. "They're skating unbelievable. They're playing up-tempo hockey, they're pressuring the puck, they look dangerous off the rush, dangerous in the offensive zone and they don't give the opponents much time, and their speed is dangerous. A lot of different things, but it's timing. It's been unbelievable to get on this momentum. They've put themselves in the perfect spot.

"[Jim Montgomery's] done a great job wherever he's been. The record year they had in Boston (65 wins in 2022-23) and before that where he's been. He's a winner. He knows the right recipe. I love the way this team's stuck to their play. I'm sure the players enjoy playing that type of a system."