Blues winning streak has been ‘fun to watch’ for alumni 

St. Louis on franchise-best 12-game run, on verge of playoff berth

STL celebration after win

© Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When the St. Louis Blues established a franchise record with their 12th straight win Saturday, the timing couldn't have been better.

Alumni from the Blues and Chicago Blackhawks were in town Friday to take part in Kelly Chase's second annual Puck Cancer - Second Shift Alumni game to benefit the Siteman Cancer Center and The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Many were on hand for St. Louis’ 11th straight victory, a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday that tied the record first established by the 2018-19 team, which won the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship, and remained here to see the record broken with a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, including Joel Quenneville, who began his head coaching career with the Blues in 1997.

"I got to see them live [Thursday] night," Quenneville said. "They're skating unbelievable. They're playing up-tempo hockey, they're pressuring the puck, they look dangerous off the rush, dangerous in the offensive zone and they don't give the opponents much time, and their speed is dangerous. A lot of different things, but it's timing. It's been unbelievable to get on this momentum. They've put themselves in the perfect spot.

"[Jim Montgomery's] done a great job wherever he's been. The record year they had in Boston (65 wins in 2022-23) and before that where he's been. He's a winner. He knows the right recipe. I love the way this team's stuck to their play. I'm sure the players enjoy playing that type of a system."

PIT@STL: Thomas lights the lamp with PPG to win it in overtime

The Blues (43-28-7) enter their game Monday at the Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, FDSNMW) as the first wild card in the Western Conference, two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild. They are five points back of the Avalanche for third place in the Central Division.

St. Louis can clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff berth if it defeats Winnipeg in regulation and the Calgary Flames lose to the San Jose Sharks in regulation (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1). Coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break on Feb. 22, the Blues were eight points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card but are 18-2-2 since.

Perhaps the most remarkable part of their streak is they’ve reeled off 12 straight wins without their top defenseman, Colton Parayko, who's been sidelined since March 5 after having his left knee scoped. Parayko didn't have the benefit of the break, nor did goalie Jordan Binnington; each represented Canada at 4 Nations, and Binnington tied a franchise record with his 10th straight home win Saturday and has won seven straight starts since March 16 with a 1.84 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.

NSH@STL: Binnington makes nice pad save on O'Reilly late in game

Since Feb. 1, forward Robert Thomas leads all players with 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists).

"I like them. I like them a lot," said former Blues forward Scottie Upshall, who finished his career in St. Louis after three seasons here and retired following the 2017-18 season. "They're a tenacious group. They have all the tools, they've got great youth, a great coach, goaltending. 'Binner's been their best player and he's sparked a little resurgence of attitude. He just needs something to play for outside of the standard 82-game season.

“What a highlight week he had in the 4 Nations. He could have easily said that was like winning the Cup again and been average but no, he's taken his game to another level."

And now, a team that nearly broke up its roster before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7 is on the verge of a playoff berth.

"It's fun to watch," said Paul Stastny, who played in St. Louis from 2014-18 and retired from the NHL after the 2022-23 season. "Basically since the [4 Nations] break, I think they've just played a more sound, structured game. Even when they're down, they find ways to stay in the game and maybe win one late.

“Having the break was good, and then having a mini training camp with 'Monty' and letting him put the systems in was good. It's not only a couple of guys; their top two lines are scoring. I think earlier in the year, one line was scoring and the other guys were snake bit. Now everyone's kind of scoring. … The new guys have been great, they've been fun to watch.

“It's fun to see the building just rocking and the city getting excited in the spring with the playoffs around the corner."

