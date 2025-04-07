Penguins miss playoffs, goaltending, lack of depth among reasons

Reason for optimism

Crosby doesn't stop: At 37 years old, Crosby has yet to show his age. He leads the Penguins with 86 points (30 goals, 56 assists), clinching a 20th season averaging at least a point per game to pass Wayne Gretzky (19) for most in NHL history. Crosby had 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) on a 12-game point streak that ended Sunday. The Penguins' captain has scored at least 30 goals in each of the past four seasons and is close to a third straight with at least 90 points. Pittsburgh will likely have him for at least two more seasons after he signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) Sept. 16, running through 2026-27.

Youth movement: Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen, two rookie forwards, were recalled from the AHL on March 28. McGroarty was immediately placed at left wing on the first line and has three points (one goal, two assists) in his first seven games. Koivunen, who leads Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists), is on the second line. Sergei Murashov, a 20-year-old goalie, is 11-2-0 with a 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage in his first AHL season. Those three headline a crop of prospects who could soon become noticeable with Pittsburgh. It's also likely to expand. The Penguins have 30 picks in the next three drafts, including four in the first round and 18 in the first three.

Mike Sullivan: There has been no indication the Penguins are dissatisfied with Sullivan as their coach despite a lack of recent success. He won the Stanley Cup in each of his first two seasons after getting hired Dec. 12, 2015, and has the most wins (406) and games coached (749) in team history. Sullivan provides consistency, the kind Crosby, Malkin and Letang value, and could help bridge the gap between the past championships and the future runs Pittsburgh hopes to develop.