He makes history at 2024 NHL Draft as 2nd China-born player selected

LAS VEGAS – When Kevin He first donned a pair of rollerblades at age 3 and started skating with his father, hockey wasn’t on the immediate radar.

There weren’t really any hockey teams or a sanctioned hockey league in Beijing, China, where He was born and spent the first few years of his childhood. But once the family moved to Canada, hockey became a passion and Kevin’s focus moving forward.

On Saturday he fulfilled a dream and made history, becoming the highest China-born player drafted in the NHL when the Winnipeg Jets selected him in the fourth round (No. 109) at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas.

“It’s a dream come true,” the 18-year-old forward said of being the second China-born player drafted. Andong Song was the first when the New York Islanders selected him in the sixth round (No. 172) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

“It's incredible, a huge honor. I have a lot of fans texting me right before the draft, wishing me good luck and showing me support.”

The feeling when He heard his name called at Sphere? Well, it was a mix of the usual emotions and a different kind of pang.

“I was more hungry than anything,” He said with a laugh. “I didn’t eat this morning. I didn’t have breakfast. I woke up early and just got ready for the draft. I was more focusing on not starving.

“But no, in the moment, I was a little nervous, little anxious and you don’t know where you’re going to go. Then when the Jets made that trade, I had a feeling a little bit.”

The Jets originally had the No. 123 pick in the fourth round, but they traded that and their seventh-round pick (No. 219) to the Buffalo Sabres to move up to 109 and select He.

“We felt strong enough that he wasn’t going to be there if we waited much longer. Fortunately, we found an opportunity to jump up and grab them,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said.

“When someone takes so much pride in their heritage and so much pride in their craft in the sport they want to be involved in, it says a lot about the person and the individual. If it can turn out to be a great story, that’s secondary. It is always nice to see the diversity in the game and help maybe grow the game more. It would be a great story if he can continue to make that next step.”