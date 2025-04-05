Lightning clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

The Lightning got into the postseason with the New York Rangers' 4-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils.

Tampa Bay (44-26-5), which plays the Buffalo Sabres later Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG-B), are second in the Atlantic Division, three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs and one ahead of the Florida Panthers.

It's the eighth straight season the Lightning have qualified for the postseason. They lost to the Panthers in five games in the Eastern Conference First Round last season, the second straight season they lost in the first round. Prior to that, they had made at least the conference final in six of eight seasons, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021, and losing the Cup Final in 2022.

Forward Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay and is second in the NHL with 111 points (33 goals, 78 assists) in 71 games this season. Forward Brandon Hagel is second, with a career-high 34 goals and 82 points, and forwards Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point are tied for the team lead with 38 goals each.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 36-20-3 with a 2.16 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and six shutouts in 59 games this season.

Entering Saturday, the Lightning were second in the NHL in goals per game (3.56) and fourth in goals-against per game (2.61). They are tied for seventh on the power play (25.1 percent) and fifth on the penalty kill (82.1 percent).