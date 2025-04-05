Kuemper makes 27 saves, Kings shut out Oilers

Kevin Fiala, Andrei Kuzmenko and Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings (44-23-9), who won their fourth straight game and are 8-2-0 in their past 10.

Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for the Oilers (44-27-5), who had won three in a row.

Fiala reached the 30-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career by putting Los Angeles ahead 1-0 at 9:20 of the second period. He charged the top of the crease, was able to knock down the rebound of Alex Laferriere’s shot and backhanded the puck into the open net.

Kuzmenko made it 2-0 at 16:08 on a wrist shot from the right circle. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak.

Trevor Lewis scored an empty-net goal at 17:03 of the third period for the 3-0 final.

Jeff Malott looked to have put Los Angeles ahead 2:20 into the second with a sprawling reach to score from the slot, but the Oilers successfully challenged that Samuel Helenius was offsides in the buildup to have the goal overturned.