Robertson, Nylander each scores twice, Maple Leafs ease past Blue Jackets

Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and 10th in the NHL and Morgan Rielly had two assists for the Maple Leafs (47-25-4), who won their fourth in a row and are 5-0-1 in their past six.

Toronto increased its lead for first place in the Atlantic Division to five points over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (34-32-9), who have lost two in a row and are 3-3-0 in their past six.

Columbus fell to six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference after Montreal defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 10:03 of the first period when Robertson, who had been a healthy scratch the past three games, took a pass from Pontus Holmberg and shot past Merzlikins’ glove from the slot.

Robertson pushed it to 2-0 at 12:28 of the second period. Max Domi swatted the puck away from Zach Werenski at the blue line, allowing Robertson to skate on to the loose puck and shoot between Merzlikins’ pads just to the right of the right hashmarks.

Nylander made it 3-0 at 1:11 of the third period when he got to a rebound from Rielly’s point shot and shot between Merzlikins’ pads.

He scored again at 4:21 to make it 4-0 when he took a pass from Rielly in the neutral zone, cut into the slot and shot to the blocker side for his 44th goal of the season.

Auston Matthews put the Maple Leafs up 5-0 at 16:27 with his 30th goal of the season when he took a pass from Mitch Marner, who was behind the net, and shot from just below the left hashmarks. Matthews has scored at least 30 goals in each of his nine NHL seasons.