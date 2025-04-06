Pastrnak has hat trick, 2 assists, Bruins defeat Hurricanes to end 10-game slide

Geekie also gets 5 points, Swayman makes 39 saves for Boston, which is eliminated from playoff contention

CAR at BOS | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak had a hat trick and two assists, and the Boston Bruins ended a 10-game losing streak with a 5-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on Saturday.

Morgan Geekie had a goal and four assists, and Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (31-37-9), who stopped an 0-9-1 slide. Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves in his 100th NHL win.

Boston was eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday.

Pastrnak has 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in his past 33 games.

Justin Robidas scored his first NHL goal for the Hurricanes (46-26-4), who have lost two straight. Frederik Andersen, who had won his seven previous starts, made 21 saves.

Carolina, which lost 5-3 at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, leads the New Jersey Devils by seven points for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 18:49 of the first period. After receiving a cross-ice pass from Pastrnak, Geekie entered the offensive zone scored with a shot from the top of the left face-off circle that ricocheted off Carolina defenseman Brent Burns and got through Andersen’s pads.

Lindholm extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:47 off a centering pass from Pastrnak, stuffing the puck past Andersen.

Pastrnak made it 3-0 at 10:14 of the second period. He pounced on a loose puck in front, kicked it onto his stick, spun and scored with a low shot from a sharp angle along the left side, beating Andersen to the short side.

Pastrnak then extended the lead to 4-0 at 1:28 of the third period. Geekie flipped a backhand toward the net, and Pastrnak knocked the puck out of the air, redirecting it past Andersen.

Pastrnak completed the hat trick for a 5-0 lead and his 40th goal of the season at 15:18.

Robidas, playing his second NHL game, cut it to 5-1 at 19:05, ending Swayman’s shutout bid. He scored from the left circle after knocking down a rebound.

