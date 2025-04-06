McCann gets 3 points, Kraken defeat Sharks

Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and had an assist for the Kraken (33-38-6), who have won two straight. Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz each scored, and Joey Daccord made 23 saves.

"I thought early [Daccord], first four minutes of the game, I think there were four Grade-A's and he made some good saves there, and it allowed us to answer back quickly," Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said.

Will Smith scored for the Sharks (20-46-10), who have lost five straight (0-4-1). Alexandar Georgiev made seven saves and was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals. Georgi Romanov made 10 on 11 shots saves in relief.

"Very frustrating. We were sloppy. I actually liked our start. We pressed," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Their first chance goes in the back of the net. Their second chance goes in the back of the net. That's not how you want to start a game."