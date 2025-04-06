Thompson scores 40th, Sabres defeat Lightning in shootout

Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch each scored in the shootout to win it for the Sabres.

“I thought we played well all night, really,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “Started with a great first period. I thought we left a lot of opportunities out there to increase the lead, get the lead, played a heck of a third period, and got rewarded for playing well away from the puck and managing the puck.”

Jason Zucker scored the tying goal early in the third period for the Sabres (33-36-6), who have won six of their past seven games (6-1-0). James Reimer made 22 saves and has started in each of those six wins.

“First off, you’re just trying to stay in the moment,” Reimer said of his six-game winning streak. “Every game’s going to be different. I’ve played I don’t know how many games, and no two have been the same. So, you prepare leading up to the game, and then when it comes to game time, you just trust the work you put in and the talent the good Lord gave you. And then you go from there.”

Brayden Point and Gage Goncalves scored for the Lightning (44-26-6), who clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season earlier Saturday with the New York Rangers’ 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Jonas Johansson made 36 saves.

“One of the toughest jobs in sports is to be the backup goaltender, and when called upon when you don't get to play a ton of games in a row and get into rhythm, and 'JJ' has been fantastic for us and gave us every opportunity to win that game,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “It's too bad we left that one off there for him because he played a heck of a game.”

Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs and two ahead of the Florida Panthers. Each team has six games remaining this season.

“It's exciting (to clinch a playoff spot),” Point said. “It's a great reward for the hard work that this group's put in. Now it's about trying to build our game here. We don't have many left. It's really about trying to build it so that we're ready for our first playoff game.”

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 1:35 of the second period. Nikita Kucherov’s shot was blocked and bounced to Point in the left circle for a wrist shot that beat Reimer under his left arm.

Thompson tied it 1-1 at 4:47 when he received a pass from Zach Benson in the slot and one-timed it past Johansson glove side.