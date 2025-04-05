Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Tampa Bay Lightning will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG-B) OR either of the following occurs:

-- Any result in the New York Rangers-New Jersey Devils game (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS): other than a Rangers regulation win

-- The Montreal Canadiens lose to the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSP)

The Florida Panthers will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS)

OR

If they get one point against the Senators AND either of the following occurs:

-- The Rangers lose to the Devils in any fashion

-- The Canadiens lose to the Flyers in regulation

OR

If both of the following occur:

-- The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; CBC,
SNO, SNP, FDSNOH)

-- The Rangers lose to the Devils in regulation

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Edmonton Oilers in any fashion (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNW, SNO, SNE)

AND

The Calgary Flames lose to the Vegas Golden Knights in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS)

OR

If they get one point against the Oilers AND the Flames lose to the Golden Knights in regulation

