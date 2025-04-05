Forsberg, Senators shut out Panthers, gain in Atlantic 

Forsberg, who made 15 saves in the third period, allowed no goals in regulation for his second straight start; he made 34 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Jake Sanderson had a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (41-29-6), who have won two straight, and moved within four points of the Panthers for third in the Atlantic Division.

Ottawa also moved seven points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for the Panthers (44-28-4), who failed to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs but can later Saturday if the Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida, which has lost four straight games, was shut out for the first time since Dec. 18 (4-0 loss to the Canadiens). The Panthers remained one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in the Atlantic and four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sanderson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 11:21 of the first period. Shane Pinto circled the Panthers net and found Sanderson in the left slot, who one-timed it over Bobrovsky's right shoulder. Sanderson, who set an NHL career-high in goals with his 11th of the season, has a four-game goal streak at home.

Moments after missing an open net at the edge of the crease, Batherson tipped a shot by Dylan Cozens make it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 14:17.

Matthew Highmore scored an empty-net goal for the 3-0 final at 17:40 of the third period.