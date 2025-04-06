Saint-Boniface named winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2025

TORONTO -- Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), is pleased to announce that Saint-Boniface, Québec has been named the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2025.

Saint-Boniface will receive $250,000 for arena upgrades, the opportunity to host an NHL® Pre-Season game in the Fall of 2026 and $10,000 worth of brand-new youth hockey equipment courtesy of NHLPA Goals & Dreams. The other three community finalists will be awarded $25,000 each for arena upgrades, along with $10,000 worth of brand-new youth hockey equipment courtesy of NHLPA Goals & Dreams.

Through a nationwide vote, Canadians selected Saint-Boniface, which received the greatest number of votes, in recognition of its dedication to building a vibrant future for hockey players and fans alike. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made the official announcement on Sportsnet’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast earlier tonight.

Since its inception, Aréna de Saint-Boniface has represented what’s possible when a community rallies around a common goal. Located in the heart of the town, it serves as a gathering place where people bond over their shared passion for sports, music, celebration and, of course, Le Boum – Saint-Boniface’s hometown hockey team. Built by a group of dedicated volunteers in 1999, their arena now needs tender care, and costly renovations are putting its future at risk. Nabbing Kraft Hockeyville 2025 will provide the support needed to upgrade its infrastructure, ensuring the community has a happy home for the next wave of hockey players.

“Congratulations to Saint-Boniface for being crowned Kraft Hockeyville 2025. Your spirit shines bright on and off the ice,” said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. “This program isn’t just about building better arenas; it’s about building strong Canadian communities. For more than a hundred years, Kraft Heinz has been producing food in Canada and contributing to our communities where we work, live and play, and it has been a true privilege to extend our reach by supporting community hockey – a sport that so beautifully mirrors our nation's passionate, resilient, and unified spirit.”

The announcement of this year’s winner officially concludes the 19th annual Kraft Hockeyville program. Millions of votes confirmed it: hockey's heartbeat continues to resound across Canada. Saint-Boniface – along with a record number of communities – showed up for their hometowns in full force, proving once more that love of the game of hockey is alive and well, ready to be passed on to the next generation of greats. This celebration sets the stage for next year's 20th anniversary, with exciting new program updates ahead.

For complete program details, please visit krafthockeyville.ca.