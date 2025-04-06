Canadiens score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Flyers for 4th straight win

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Brendan Gallagher and Lane Hutson each scored for Montreal (37-30-9). Sam Montembeault made 21 saves.

The Canadiens hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with 83 points, four ahead of the New York Rangers, who lost 4-0 to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist, and Samuel Ersson made 24 saves for Philadelphia (31-37-9), which was eliminated from contention.

The Flyers had won their first three games under interim coach Brad Shaw, who took over behind the bench after John Tortorella was fired on March 27.

Poehling gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 4:10 of the first period when he put a backhand over Montembeault on a pass from Jakob Pelletier.

Gallagher tied it 1-1 at 1:24 of the third period. He snapped a one-timer past Ersson from low in the right face-off circle on Jake Evans’ pass from behind the goal line.

Hutson put Montreal ahead 2-1 at 2:40 when he drove the left side on after going coast-to-coast and put a wrist shot from a sharp angle over Ersson's right shoulder.

Suzuki, who assisted on Hutson’s goal, made it 3-1 at 10:39 with a short-handed goal. He chased down the puck in the right corner, curled out front from behind the net and sent in a wrist shot from the right circle.

Tyson Foerster scored a power-play goal with 40 seconds remaining to cut it to 3-2 with a shot from the right side of the slot.