Color of Hockey: 2024 NHL Draft boasts diverse class

Black, Indigenous, Asian players among 12 players of color selected

LAS VEGAS -- Diversity was on display at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere from the first round through the seventh.

Black, Indigenous and Asian players were among 12 players of color selected in the draft on Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at each one:

Cayden Lindstrom, C, Columbus Blue Jackets, first round (No. 4)

The 18-year-old had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League in a season in which he missed 36 games because of back and hand injuries. Lindstrom (6-3, 213) returned to the lineup March 29 and had two points (one goal, one assist) and 17 shots on goal in four WHL playoff games.

Lindstrom said he’s healthy and excited to begin his NHL journey with Columbus.

“I’m going to bring a winning mindset, I’m going to bring a lot of speed, power and skill,” said Lindstrom, who is Black and a member the Driftpile Cree Nation. “For me, I want to crack the lineup as early as I can, whether it’s 18 or 19 or whatever. I’m going to work as hard as I can to achieve that this summer.”

Tij Iginla, C, Utah Hockey Club, first round (No. 6)

The 17-year-old forward from Kelowna of the WHL now has one up on his father, Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla. Tij (6-0, 191) was selected five slots higher than his father, who was the 11th pick in the 1995 NHL Draft. He went on to register 1,300 points (625 goals, 675 assists) in 1,554 games with the Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, and win two Olympic gold medals (2002, 2010) for Canada.

“He had a pretty good career,” Tij said Friday. “I guess I’ll have to start building my resume.”

Tij (6-0, 191) led Kelowna this season with 47 goals and was second with 84 points and 11 power-play goals in 64 games. He led the Rockets in the WHL playoffs with nine goals and tied for the lead with 15 points in 11 games.

“I’d definitely like to play a full year as a 19-year-old,” he said. “It’s hard to say right now, I haven’t shared the ice with actual NHL guys yet so it’s hard to exactly know where I’m at right now, but that’s kind of a baseline goal I have for myself.”

Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames, first round (No. 9)

The 18-year-old for Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League said he was proud to be chosen by the Flames and is looking forward to showing that he should have been selected higher among defensemen in the draft.

“I think I’m one of the best defensemen in this draft and a top player in this draft, and I can’t wait to get down to Calgary,” said Parekh, who was the third defenseman chosen in the draft behind Artyom Levshunov (No. 2, Chicago Blackhawks) and Carter Yakemchuk (No. 7, Ottawa Senators). “I’m happy to be a Flame and I’m going to work as hard as I can for the staff that put their trust in me.”

The son of an Indian father and South Korean mother, Parekh led OHL defensemen and set Saginaw records for goals (33) and points (96) at the position in 66 regular-season games. He also had 10 power-play goals, two short-handed goals and six game-winning goals. He had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 OHL playoff games, and five points (one goal, four assists) in five games to help Saginaw win the Memorial Cup.

Michael Hage, C, Montreal Canadiens, first round (No. 21)

A forward for Chicago of the United States Hockey League, Hage (6-foot, 187 pounds) was fourth in the league with 75 points (33 goals, 42 assists) in 54 regular season games, and four points (two goals) in two USHL playoff games. Hage, who is of Egyptian descent, received the E.J McGuire Award, presented by NHL Central Scouting, for the candidate who best exemplifies commitment to excellence, strength thorough character, competitiveness and athleticism. He dislocated his shoulder in September 2022 and was out five months following surgery. His father, Alain, died in a swimming accident last summer. Hage is committed to the University of Michigan for the 2024-25 season.

EJ Emery, D, New York Rangers, first round (No. 30)

Emery, a defenseman for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, has drawn comparisons to New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller, a NTDP alumnus. It’s a comparison that he welcomes.

An 18-year-old dual Canada-U.S. citizen, Emery had 16 assists in 62 games with NTDP U-18 team this season. His six assists and plus-15 rating in seven games for the United States tied him for the tournament lead at the 2024 U-18 Worlds.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to run a power play, but with that said, I think there’s more to come,” said John Lilley, the Rangers director of player personnel and director of amateur scouting.

Emery is committed to the University of North Dakota, where he’ll become its first Black player since defenseman Akil Adams three decades ago.

Kevin He, LW, Winnipeg Jets, fourth round (No. 109)

He (5-11, 181) became the highest-drafted China-born player, surpassing Andong Song, who the New York Islanders selected in the sixth round (No. 172) of the 2015 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old led Niagara in goals (31) and was second in points (53) in 64 games. He began skating in Beijing and started playing hockey when his family moved to Montreal when he was five years old.

Javon Moore, F, Ottawa Senators, fourth round (No. 112)

The 18-year-old from Minnetonka High had 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 28 games and was a finalist for the 2024 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award. Moore (6-5, 203) said he models his game after Kings forward Quinton Byfield.

“He’s a taller guy that’s pretty skilled but also can bring a physical game and made his way up the ranks,” he said. “I’m kind of just that power forward that’s’ pretty rare in the NHL.”

Moore plans to play for Sioux Falls in the United States Hockey League and then the University of Minnesota.

Blake Montgomery, LW, Ottawa Senators, fourth round (No. 117)

The 19-year-old Annapolis native was tied for first in goals (22) and third in points (43) in 58 games for Lincoln of the USHL. Montgomery, who is committed to the University of Wisconsin for the 2025-26 season, is the younger brother of defenseman Bryce, who was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 176) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021.

Chase Wutzke, G, Minnesota Wild, fifth round (No. 142)

Wutzke (6-2, 158) was 19-10-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and one shutout in 36 games for the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL. He went 4-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .924 save percentage in seven playoff games. The 17-year-old from Debden, Saskatchewan, is a member of the Metis Nation.

“You don’t see many Indigenous players,” he said. “I feel like when there are some guys like myself that can do it, and prove that they can do it, it really helps the culture and drives people to push and get higher in their athletics.”

Ty Henry, D, Chicago Blackhawks, sixth round (No. 163)

A stay-at-home defenseman, Henry (6-2, 197) had seven assists in 54 games for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

Dayln Wakely, C, Edmonton Oilers, sixth round (No. 192)

Bypassed in the 2022 and 2023 drafts, Wakely (6-0, 198) was third in the OHL in scoring with 104 points (39 goals, 65 assists) in 66 games for North Bay Battalion. The 20-year-old Ojibwe from the Curve Lake First Nation was the second-leading scorer in the OHL playoffs with 13 goals in 16 games.

Sam McCue, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs, seventh round (No. 216)

McCue (6-2, 187) had 37 points (23 goals, 14 assists) in 68 games with Peterborough and Owen Sound of the OHL. The 18-year-old from Sudbury, Ontario, is a member of the Abenaki-Odanak First Nation.

