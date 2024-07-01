Color of Hockey: 2024 NHL Draft boasts diverse class

LAS VEGAS -- Diversity was on display at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere from the first round through the seventh.

Black, Indigenous and Asian players were among 12 players of color selected in the draft on Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at each one:

Cayden Lindstrom, C, Columbus Blue Jackets, first round (No. 4)

The 18-year-old had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League in a season in which he missed 36 games because of back and hand injuries. Lindstrom (6-3, 213) returned to the lineup March 29 and had two points (one goal, one assist) and 17 shots on goal in four WHL playoff games.

Lindstrom said he’s healthy and excited to begin his NHL journey with Columbus.

“I’m going to bring a winning mindset, I’m going to bring a lot of speed, power and skill,” said Lindstrom, who is Black and a member the Driftpile Cree Nation. “For me, I want to crack the lineup as early as I can, whether it’s 18 or 19 or whatever. I’m going to work as hard as I can to achieve that this summer.”