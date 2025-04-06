Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry cheers on Sharks, Celebrini at SAP Center

4x NBA champion watches neighboring sports team with family

SEA@SJS: Warriors' Curry attends a Sharks game

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Steph Curry had a slam dunk of a family night on Saturday.

The Golden State Warriors star and his family attended the San Jose Sharks game against the Seattle Kraken at SAP Center in San Jose.

Television cameras showed Curry sitting in a suite with his kids during the game. His oldest daughter, Riley, sported a Sharks beanie.

The four-time NBA champion has a special connection to Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini, through the forwad’s dad, Rick Celebrini, who is the Warriors vice president of player health and performance.

Last year during the 2024 NHL Draft, Curry gave Celebrini the nickname Chester “cause his hands are so filthy, just like after eating a big ol’ bag of Cheetos.”

Curry and the Warriors play about 45 miles north of the SAP Center at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

