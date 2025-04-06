Smith scores twice, lifts Golden Knights past Flames late in OT

Smith made a centering pass from below the goal line that deflected off MacKenzie Weegar's skate and in off Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf's right shoulder to win it.

Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Shea Theodore had three assists for the Golden Knights (46-22-8), who had lost two in a row after winning six straight. Akira Schmid made 21 saves.

Vegas remained three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division with the victory. Los Angeles won 3-0 against the Edmonton Oilers earlier Saturday. The Golden Knights and Kings each have six games remaining this season.

Joel Hanley and Matt Coronato scored, and Wolf made 31 saves for the Flames (36-27-13), who have lost four of six.

Calgary is four points behind the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with a game in hand.

Dorofeyev put Vegas up 1-0 at 18:39 of the first period. He took a return pass from Theodore on a give-and-go odd-man rush before chipping a backhand by Wolf's glove for his 10th goal in 18 games.

Smith made it 2-0 at 9:57 of the second period when he tipped Theodore's point shot by Wolf's outstretched glove.

Hanley cut it to 2-1 at 19:52 with a wrist shot from the high slot by Schmid's glove.

Coronato scored 43 seconds into the third period to tie it 2-2. He shot over Schmid's left shoulder from the top of the circle after Mikael Backlund won an offensive-zone face-off.

Schmid made a glove save on Backlund's short-handed breakaway attempt with two seconds left to force overtime.