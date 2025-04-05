Devils shut out Rangers, who fail to gain in wild-card race

Timo Meier scored twice, Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Devils (41-29-7), who won their third straight game and moved within seven points of the Carolina Hurricanes for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes play at the Boston Bruins later Saturday.

“Special teams have been good all year, but you have to come through in those important moments,” Meier said. “We did that tonight.”

Markstrom, who also shut out the Rangers here on Dec. 23, became the second goalie in franchise history with multiple shutouts against them in a season, joining Martin Brodeur, who did it in 2003-04.

It was Markstrom's fourth shutout of the season and first since returning from a knee injury on March 2 that caused him to miss 11 games.

“He made some great saves in crucial moments in the game,” said Hischier, the New Jersey captain. “I’m really happy for him and the work he’s done and now getting the shutout, we’re all really happy.”