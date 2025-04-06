Blues top Avalanche, set franchise mark with 12th straight win

The Blues tied the record on Thursday originally set by the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning team that won 11 in a row from Jan. 23-Feb. 19, 2019.

Robert Thomas had a goal and three assists to extend his point streak to eight games (four goals, 15 assists), and Zack Bolduc scored two power-play goals for the Blues (43-28-7), who moved four points ahead of the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Jordan Binnington made 35 saves.

Ross Colton, Miles Wood, Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Malinski scored for the Avalanche (47-27-4), who lost for just the third time in nine games (6-2-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 17 saves.

The Avalanche have clinched a spot in the playoffs and trail the Dallas Stars by six points for second place in the Central Division.

Bolduc’s power-play goal 49 seconds into the first period made it 1-0, a one-timer from the slot off a centering pass from Thomas.

Jake Neighbours made it 2-0 at 7:41 when Thomas found him in the low slot for a quick backhand past Blackwood.

Pavel Buchnevich made it 3-0 at 1:01 of the second period when he took Jimmy Snuggerud’s pass at the top of the crease and beat Blackwood with a backhand.

Bolduc pushed it 4-0 at 8:53 with a snap shot from the high slot off a pass from Thomas on the power play.

Colton cut the deficit to 4-1 at 15:32 with a tap in at the top of the crease off a pass from Logan O’Connor after Blues defenseman Nick Leddy fell down at the blue line.

Wood made it 4-2 at 17:45 after a turnover in the Blues zone, ensuing pass to the slot and quick wrist shot.

MacKinnon brought the Avalanche within 4-3 at 17:42 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle with Blackwood on the bench for an extra skater.

Thomas scored into the empty net to make it 5-3 at 19:29, and Malinski scored at 19:51 for the 5-4 final.