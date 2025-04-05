Crosby gets hat trick, Penguins rally to end Stars' 7-game winning streak

Pittsburgh captain reaches 30 goals for 13th time; Dadonov scores 3 for Dallas

Penguins at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Sidney Crosby had a hat trick, and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended the Dallas Stars’ seven-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Evgenii Dadonov had a hat trick and Casey DeSmith made 35 saves for Dallas (50-22-4), which is second in the Central Division.

Bryan Rust and Blake Lizotte scored for Pittsburgh (31-34-12), which is 2-2-2 in its past six games. Tristan Jarry made 21 saves.

Lizotte scored with 1:43 remaining in the third to break a 3-3 tie on a shot from the slot to give Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead.

Crosby then finished off his hat trick when he backhanded the puck down the length of the ice into an empty net for his 30th goal at 18:45 for the 5-3 final. Crosby reached 30 goals for the 13th season.

Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 4:16 in the first period on the power play. He picked the top glove-side corner of the net from the high slot off Evgeni Malkin’s pass from below the goa line.

Dadonov tied it 1-1 at 10:43 on a shot from the top of the crease on a breakaway after Oskar Back spotted him behind Pittsburgh defender Erik Karlsson.

He had not scored a goal since Feb. 22, a span of 17 games.

Dadonov gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 12:36 in the second period when Matt Duchene spotted him on the back door on the power play.

Crosby netted his second of the game 20 seconds into the third period to tie it 2-2. Dallas defenseman Cody Ceci turned the puck over behind the net and Rutger McGroarty spotted Crosby driving to the front of the net.

Dadonov finished off his second NHL hat trick at 3:11 on a backhanded shot from the left side of the crease. Both of his hat tricks have come against Pittsburgh (Feb. 24, 2018).

Rust tied it 3-3 at 8:49 on a backhand shot after he forced a turnover behind the net by Dallas defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

Malkin returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury. He had an assist in 18:24 of ice time.

