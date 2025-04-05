Canucks cruise past Ducks, move closer to Western wild-card spot

It was the fastest five goals at any point of a game in Vancouver history.

Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist, Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for the Canucks (35-28-13), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1).

Vancouver moved within six points of the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with one game in hand.

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras scored, and Lukas Dostal made 20 saves the Ducks (33-35-8), who have been eliminated from playoff contention. Anaheim has lost three of its past four.

Terry put the Ducks ahead 1-0 at 1:21 of the first with a shot over Demko’s glove from below the right face-off dot.

Rookie defenseman Elias Pettersson scored his first NHL goal to tie it 1-1 at 9:40, taking a drop pass from Linus Karlsson and one-timing a shot over Dostal’s glove from the high slot.

Filip Hronek put Vancouver ahead 2-1 at 10:46 with a wrist shot from near the blue line that deflected off an Anaheim stick and fluttered over a screened Dostal.

Boeser made it 3-1 on the power play at 11:32 when he deflected a shot pass from Hughes over Dostal’s shoulder from the slot, and Conor Garland extended it to 4-1 on the man-advantage at 13:25 by converting the rebound of a Hughes shot.

Dakota Joshua then made it 5-1 at 14:10. He scored from close range after a deflected shot bounced onto his stick.

Zegras cut it to 5-2 at 2:49 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from below the left circle after Radko Gudas’ shot rebounded off the end boards.

Max Sasson, called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League earlier in the day, scored on a breakaway at 5:33 of the third period for the 6-2 final.