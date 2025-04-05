Canucks cruise past Ducks, move closer to Western wild-card spot

Score fastest 5 goals in their history; Boeser, Hughes each has 2 points

Ducks at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks scored five goals in a span of 4:30 in the first period and defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

It was the fastest five goals at any point of a game in Vancouver history.

Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist, Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for the Canucks (35-28-13), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1).

Vancouver moved within six points of the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with one game in hand.

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras scored, and Lukas Dostal made 20 saves the Ducks (33-35-8), who have been eliminated from playoff contention. Anaheim has lost three of its past four.

Terry put the Ducks ahead 1-0 at 1:21 of the first with a shot over Demko’s glove from below the right face-off dot.

Rookie defenseman Elias Pettersson scored his first NHL goal to tie it 1-1 at 9:40, taking a drop pass from Linus Karlsson and one-timing a shot over Dostal’s glove from the high slot.

Filip Hronek put Vancouver ahead 2-1 at 10:46 with a wrist shot from near the blue line that deflected off an Anaheim stick and fluttered over a screened Dostal.

Boeser made it 3-1 on the power play at 11:32 when he deflected a shot pass from Hughes over Dostal’s shoulder from the slot, and Conor Garland extended it to 4-1 on the man-advantage at 13:25 by converting the rebound of a Hughes shot.

Dakota Joshua then made it 5-1 at 14:10. He scored from close range after a deflected shot bounced onto his stick.

Zegras cut it to 5-2 at 2:49 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from below the left circle after Radko Gudas’ shot rebounded off the end boards.

Max Sasson, called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League earlier in the day, scored on a breakaway at 5:33 of the third period for the 6-2 final.

Latest News

Kuemper makes 27 saves, Kings shut out Oilers

Forsberg, Senators shut out Panthers, gain in Atlantic 

Crosby gets hat trick, Penguins rally to end Stars' 7-game winning streak

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5

Devils shut out Rangers, who fail to gain in wild-card race

Draisaitl ‘out short term’ for Oilers, expected back by playoffs

NHL Buzz: Malkin returns from upper-body injury for Penguins against Stars

Lightning clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Chase 'blessed' by turnout for Puck Cancer 2nd Shift charity game

Ovechkin ‘still the same big kid’ on verge of setting NHL goals record with Capitals

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Panthers, Kings can clinch berths

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Ovechkin pursuit of Gretzky's goals record to be covered nationally

Ovechkin passes on empty-net opportunity for record-breaking goal

Carlson creates 'special moment' on Ovechkin's historic goal

Ovechkin makes history by tying Gretzky's NHL goals record