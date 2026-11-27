The 35-year-old forward left at 6:17 of the second period during a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday when he injured his knee in a collision with Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan.

The Islanders, who gave a 6-8 month recovery time, placed Palmieri on injured reserve Tuesday.

He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games this season.

This marks the second straight season Palmieri sustained a significant knee injury, almost a year to the day after he tore the ACL in his left knee in a collision with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale on Nov. 28, 2025. That injury limited him to 25 games last season.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 26 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, Palmieri has 554 points (280 goals, 274 assists) in 948 regular-season games with the Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Islanders and 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Palmieri scored 30 goals twice in his 17-year NHL career -- with the Devils in 2015-16 and with the Islanders in 2023-24.