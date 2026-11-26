Casey Cizikas’ current and former teammates showered him with keepsakes to celebrate his 1,000th NHL game.

The New York Islanders honored the veteran forward for achieving the career milestone with a special ceremony before a game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena on Wednesday.

Cizikas’ parents, Wendy and Peter, wife, Kristy, and three kids, Jack, Reese and Cole, joined him on the ice for the celebration.

A special tribute video featuring highlights throughout the veteran forward’s 1,000 NHL games and his former teammates singing his praises aired on the arena video board.