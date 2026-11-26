The game Wednesday was the first time the Panthers got to see the team they envisioned in the offseason when landed forward Brady Tkachuk in a trade with Ottawa and added goalie Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the New Jersey Devils, among other moves.

With Matthew Tkachuk injured at the 4 Nations Face-Off and missing the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season, this was the first time he played in a regular-season game with Barkov, Marchand and defenseman Seth Jones.

Marchand and Jones were acquired by the Panthers prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline while Tkachuk was recovering from a lower-body injury.

The four did play together in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Panthers winning the Cup for a second consecutive year.

“The impact that those two men have on our team is seen in the game and it’s not just the big stuff,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of having Barkov and Marchand round out the lineup Wednesday. “(Barkov) was 70 percent on his face-offs (16-for-23), was on the penalty kill, was on the power play. Big face-offs at the end of the game. He greatly affects the game.

“And Brad just generates, is just so quick on his edges and his hands are so fast. He can make those plays.”

Before the game, Maurice said being able to slot Barkov and Marchand back into the lineup was “in some ways, like the season starts today.”

And that is sort of what Wednesday felt like in Sunrise.

“You saw,” Marchand said, “that we can be a really good team.”

Despite more heavy rains inundating the region, Florida fans packed in to see Barkov and Marchand jump onto the ice for warmups, roaring every time either touched the puck.