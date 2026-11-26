Barkov has missed a lot of time with the Panthers since he was injured Sept. 25, 2025, during his first on-ice session of training camp.
Not only did he miss all 82 games of that season -- he did return to captain Finland to gold at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in May -- but he missed 22 games in this one as well.
“Last year, I missed the whole season,” Barkov said. “I miss this, I miss being part of the team and playing hockey. Then doing all the (postgame) celebrations and stuff. It’s very important for me to be back here.”
As happy as he was to be back, that was nothing compared to how his teammates felt.
“You know what you are getting every shift,” said Markstrom, who made 25 saves Wednesday.
Marchand said, in a silver-lining sort of way, that it was nice getting to know Barkov a little better in their intense training sessions that took place over the past month.
“I absolutely love training with him,” Marchand said. “He is just so dialed in, such an incredible professional. So driven. Such a strong mind on him. … He is one of the best players to ever play at both ends of the ice.”
Now Maurice can relax a bit and not have to answer daily questions on when his star forwards could return to the lineup.
They are officially back -- and looked good in their return.
“That’s a new thing to be thankful for tomorrow,” Maurice said with a grin. “Happy Thanksgiving.”