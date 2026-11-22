The New York Islanders aced their celebration of Casey Cizikas’ 1,000th NHL game on Saturday.

The team decked out in custom T-shirts and hats to celebrate the veteran forward’s milestone achievement before their game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

On the shirts, “Ciz1Kas” was written with the “1” and “K” as ace and king cards, respectively. Two drawings of Cizikas were printed under, following “1000 games” and “Est. 2012” written on the bottom of the design.

In the locker room, the Islanders wore the T-shirts and special No. 53 hats as they posed with the man of the hour.