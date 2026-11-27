Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (No. 45) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Petry had 394 points (96 goals, 298 assists) in 1,048 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, Panthers and Wild. He had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 51 playoff games and made the Cup Final with the Canadiens in 2020-21 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

Petry played in his 1,000th game while with the Panthers last season against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 17, 2025.

"Playing 1,000 games going into last year, that was a goal of mine and to be able to accomplish that was great," he said.

The Ann Arbor native, who got to play for his hometown Red Wings for two seasons from 2023-25, also discussed some of his favorite NHL memories.

"My first (NHL) game in Edmonton (Dec. 28, 2010)," Petry said. "That dream finally came true. Scoring my first goal (Jan. 20, 2011). The biggest memory was playing in the finals with Montreal. Obviously not the ending result (we wanted), but to be able to do that was special."

Petry also represented the United States at the IIHF World Championships four times (2012-2014, 2024), including winning the bronze medal in 2013.