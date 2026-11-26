Kantserov pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:32. Sam Rinzel delayed the pass from the top of the slot before finding Kantserov with the feed at the bottom of the right circle. Kantserov partially fanned on the one-timer, but it floated into an open net behind Daccord.

“He finds his ways to score in different ways, and obviously I trust him enough to have him out there 5-on-6 (at the end of the game) as well,” Blashill said. “And he's a good defensive player, and he found a way to win a puck battle, and it went in the net.”

With Daccord pulled for the extra attacker, Eberle ended Knight's shutout bid to cut it to 2-1 at 16:59 when he redirected a Berkly Catton pass to the top of the crease over the goalie.

“We started playing with five minutes left,” Eberle said. “We addressed that after the game, but we’ve got to find a way to get on top of these guys earlier.”

Kantserov added an empty-net goal at 19:40 for the 3-1 final. It was the forward's 15th goal through 25 games this season, which leads all NHL rookies and is the most by a Blackhawks skater in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44).

NOTES: Eberle scored his 100th career goal with the Kraken and joined Jared McCann (141) as the second player to reach the milestone with the franchise. … Kantserov has scored 10 goals in November and matched Dominik Kubalik (Jan. 2020) and Alex DeBrincat (Nov. 2018) for the most in a calendar month by a Blackhawks rookie. … Chicago forward Patrick Kane left the game in the closing minutes after blocking a shot. Blashill did not have an update on his status postgame. Before exiting, Kane recorded his 795th career assist with the Blackhawks with the secondary helper on Kantserov's first goal and passed Johnny Bucyk (794 with the Boston Bruins) for the 20th most with a single franchise in NHL history.