The New Jersey Devils defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head/interference against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 12:54 of the first period in the Devils' 3-2 shootout win at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Dillon received a match penalty on the play, which resulted in Mateychuk exiting the game.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head/interference. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.