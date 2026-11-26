The shutout was Blackwood’s second of the season and 19th in the NHL. It was the second time in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise history that Colorado has recorded three straight shutout wins at home, alongside 2001-02 (three games from Nov. 14-24, 2001).

Devon Toews scored twice, Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, and Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (14-7-3), who have won two straight and five of their past seven games (5-1-1). Brock Nelson and T.J. Hughes each had two assists.

Cale Makar had three assists in his return to the lineup after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury.

Jacob Fowler made 32 saves for the Canadiens (14-8-4), who have lost three straight and five of seven (2-5-0).

Logan O’Connor scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 9:43 of the first period. He caught a pass from Adam Beckman while cutting through the left face-off circle, fired a shot, and then jammed his own rebound under the right pad of Fowler at the left post. It was O'Connor's first goal since March 31, 2025.

Lehkonen made it 2-0 just 30 seconds into the second period after his wrist shot from the slot went in far side past the glove. Makar beat Juraj Slafkovsky to a loose puck behind the net and tossed it out to Lehkonen, who caught Fowler looking toward the play when he shot.

Toews scored a power-play goal for a 3-0 lead at 18:21. Hughes found him all alone in the high slot, and he fired a wrister to the left of Lehkonen’s screen in front and over the right shoulder.

Toews extended it 4-0 at 19:54 when he redirected Makar’s shot from above the circles past the glove while cutting in front of the net.

Necas made it 5-0 at 2:09 of the third period with a snap shot from the right dot that went far side past the blocker. Nelson provided a moving screen just before the shot.

Landeskog scored a power-play goal at 18:06 of the period for the 6-0 final.

Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle left the game at 9:22 of the second period after getting hit from behind into the boards by Landeskog.