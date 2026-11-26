DENVER -- Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche got their third straight shutout win at home, 6-0 against the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena on Wednesday.
Blackwood makes 28 saves, Avalanche shut out Canadiens
Toews scores twice, Makar gets three assists in return for Colorado
The shutout was Blackwood’s second of the season and 19th in the NHL. It was the second time in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise history that Colorado has recorded three straight shutout wins at home, alongside 2001-02 (three games from Nov. 14-24, 2001).
Devon Toews scored twice, Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, and Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (14-7-3), who have won two straight and five of their past seven games (5-1-1). Brock Nelson and T.J. Hughes each had two assists.
Cale Makar had three assists in his return to the lineup after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury.
Jacob Fowler made 32 saves for the Canadiens (14-8-4), who have lost three straight and five of seven (2-5-0).
Logan O’Connor scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 9:43 of the first period. He caught a pass from Adam Beckman while cutting through the left face-off circle, fired a shot, and then jammed his own rebound under the right pad of Fowler at the left post. It was O'Connor's first goal since March 31, 2025.
Lehkonen made it 2-0 just 30 seconds into the second period after his wrist shot from the slot went in far side past the glove. Makar beat Juraj Slafkovsky to a loose puck behind the net and tossed it out to Lehkonen, who caught Fowler looking toward the play when he shot.
Toews scored a power-play goal for a 3-0 lead at 18:21. Hughes found him all alone in the high slot, and he fired a wrister to the left of Lehkonen’s screen in front and over the right shoulder.
Toews extended it 4-0 at 19:54 when he redirected Makar’s shot from above the circles past the glove while cutting in front of the net.
Necas made it 5-0 at 2:09 of the third period with a snap shot from the right dot that went far side past the blocker. Nelson provided a moving screen just before the shot.
Landeskog scored a power-play goal at 18:06 of the period for the 6-0 final.
Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle left the game at 9:22 of the second period after getting hit from behind into the boards by Landeskog.