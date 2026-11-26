Gauthier, playing in his 13th game since Nov. 1, became the eight different NHL player to score at least 19 goals in a calendar month, one short of the NHL record of 20 held by both Teemu Selanne (March 1993) and Joe Malone (February 1921). Anaheim has two games remaining in November.

Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves for his first shutout since April 11, 2024, a 3-0 win against the Dallas Stars when he played for the Winnipeg Jets.

Alex Killorn scored twice, Ian Moore had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund had three assists for the Ducks (12-13-1), who recorded their first shutout since Oct. 12, 2024, a 2-0 win against the Sharks in the season opener.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves for the Sharks (11-14-2), who have lost three of four (1-3-0).

Judd Caulfield gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 13:37 of the first period. Jeff Malott spun away from Nolan Allan behind the San Jose net and passed the puck between his legs in front of the crease to Caulfield, who lifted the puck into net.

Killorn scored 30 seconds later to extend it to 2-0 when he batted a rebound into the net from the left hash marks. The play was reviewed for a high stick by Killorn, but the call on the ice stood.

Gauthier scored on the power play to push it to 3-0 at 15:17 on a snap shot from just above the left face-off circle.

Moore made it 4-0 at 10:53 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right point, and Roger McQueen extended it to 5-0 at 12:47 on the backhand after getting behind the defense following a turnover by Allan.

Frank Vatrano made it 6-0 at 10:14 with a snap shot from above the left hash marks, and Killorn scored on a wrist shot from the right circle at 14:00 for the 7-0 final.

The win tied Anaheim’s largest margin of victory in a shutout performance in franchise history (also 7-0 on Dec. 20, 1996).