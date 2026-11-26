NEW YORK – New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended for four games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk during NHL Game No. 393 in Columbus on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 12:48 of the first period. Dillon was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Dillon will forfeit $82,474.24. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.