There are 15 games on the NHL schedule for Friday, including three nationally televised in the United States and four in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.

Roman reigns

Roman Kantserov is off to a stellar start, and the Chicago Blackhawks rookie will look to add to it against the New York Rangers at United Center on Friday (5:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+), the first game of the NHL on TNT’s 2026 Thanksgiving Showdown doubleheader. Kantserov has 20 points (15 goals, five assists) and is the third player in the past 30 years to get 15 goals in his first 25 NHL games, joining Evgeni Malkin (15 goals, 15 assists in 2006-07) and Alex Ovechkin (15 goals, 10 assists in 2005-06). The Blackhawks (9-14-2) have won three in a row. Meanwhile, Adam Fox tied for the fewest games (24) by a Rangers defenseman to get 25 assists in a season with Brian Leetch (24 games in 2000-01 and 1990-91). The Rangers (13-10-1) have lost two in a row after winning six of seven.