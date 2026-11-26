BOSTON – For four straight years, Charlie McAvoy had been in charge of the pies.

Starting in 2021, the Boston Bruins defenseman took over the longstanding tradition from Zdeno Chara, spending his Thanksgiving morning delivering pies to local Boston organizations, a tradition that dates back to 2009.

But in 2025, he couldn’t.

Twelve days earlier, McAvoy had taken a deflected shot to his face, fracturing his jaw and losing four teeth. He was reduced to an all-liquid diet and, amidst the recovery process, was forced to cede his Thanksgiving duties to Nikita Zadorov.

On Thursday, though, he was back. Back in charge of the pies, wheeling them in first to St. Francis House in Boston, and then carrying and cutting more at Pine Street Inn, alongside Boston mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey.

So when McAvoy said he was thankful to be there, thankful to be readying to join his family for the holiday, thankful to get a chance to eat pumpkin pie instead the two milkshakes he’d pick up last year at this time, alternating between the Shake Shack and J.P. Licks on Newbury Street in Boston, with one for lunch and one for dinner for three solid weeks, it was easy to believe him.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays,” McAvoy said Thursday morning. “Happy to spend it here and with family later.”