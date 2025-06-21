Lundqvist, Richter fired up for NHL’s return to Olympics

Count Hockey Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist and former NHL goalie Mike Richter among the many excited for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The two, who each played goalie for the New York Rangers and represented his country in the Olympics, were on hand Saturday at Fanatics Fest NYC, a showcase of sports and entertainment in its second year. They stopped by the NHL activations, which included target practice at a washer-dryer shooting setup and a 360-degree drone camera.

Lundqvist, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023, played for Sweden three times in the Olympics, winning gold in 2006 and silver in 2014, the last time NHL players participated

"I'm happy for the players. I think it's great for the fans," Lundqvist said of having NHL players return to the Olympics. "It's such a unique opportunity to play for your country and best on best. It's a great tournament, but just the experience to be in the Olympics alone is incredible, so I think it's awesome."

The men's tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, and the gold-medal game is scheduled for Feb. 22. Each of the 12 teams has announced the first six players on its roster, with the remainder to be announced later this year.

Forwards Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche), Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings), William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings), and defensemen Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) and Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) were Sweden's first six selections.

"I think the core of the team is kind of set, but after that, you need to know who's playing well in November, December before you can make the entire lineup," Lundqvist said. "It's going to be exciting for all the fans."

Sweden is formidable in goal with options including Jacob Markstrom (New Jersey Devils), Linus Ullmark (Ottawa Senators), Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild) and Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia Flyers). It is also looking to rebound after not making it past the round-robin stage at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

"There's a lot of good guys playing right now. Of course we're going to need it for the Olympics," Lundqvist said. "It's going to be tough division, but Markstrom, Ullmark … those core guys are doing so well this year, so it is fun to see."

Sweden will play with Finland, Slovakia and Italy in Group B; Canada, Czechia, Switzerland and France will be in Group A, and the United States, Germany, Latvia and Denmark will make up Group C.