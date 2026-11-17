Johnny Gaudreau was 31 and preparing for his 12th NHL season when he and his younger brother, Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29, 2024, after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

"Hollydell is such an important part of John and Matty's story. It's where they first learned to love this game, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts as a family," said Guy and Jane Gaudreau, the brothers' parents. "That's what makes it so meaningful to us that this piece of art will reside there. As proud as we are of the players they became, we are even prouder of the people they were: kind, humble and devoted to their families and everyone around them. We hope every young player who walks through those doors sees it and is inspired to play the way John and Matty did: with heart and love for the game, and to live the way they did, with kindness on and off the ice. If it encourages even one kid to pick up a stick and follow their example, their legacy lives on."

When completed, the bronze statue will stand 5-foot, 9-inches tall, with New Jersey-based artist Carl LeVotch designing it in hope that it will serve as a beacon of inspiration and represent the humility, kindness, family devotion, perseverance, and sportsmanship that defined the Gaudreau brothers' lives.

"This sculpture looks beyond remembrance as it is an invitation for every young athlete who encounters it to understand that character, compassion, and community are measures of greatness," LeVotch said. "The Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture is meant to serve as a lasting source of inspiration, encouraging every player, parent, coach, and visitor to carry those same values into their own lives."

LeVotch is working with support from Gaudreau Brothers Sculpture Project, a New Jersey-based non-profit organization, to secure funds to support the sculpture. Donations are welcome by visiting here.

Johnny Gaudreau had 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) in 763 NHL games with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. He played in the NHL All-Star Game seven times and won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for gentlemanly play in 2016-17. He also played for USA Hockey at several international tournaments, and his former teammates honored him by hanging his jersey in the dressing room during the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, and skated with it on the ice after winning the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Blue Jackets also honored Johnny by raising a banner at Nationwide Arena with his name and No. 13 on it prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Matthew Gaudreau played five seasons of professional hockey in the American Hockey League, ECHL and in Sweden before retiring in 2022. He was going into his second season as coach of the boys' hockey team at Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, New Jersey, when he was killed.

Despite their hockey careers taking them across the globe, the brothers stayed close to their New Jersey roots. In June, the Gaudreau Brothers Wings of Hope playground was unveiled at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, where Jane Gaudreau and the boys' sister, Kristen, work. The Gaudreau Family Foundation also launched a learn to skate youth hockey program in the brothers' names at Hollydell in September.

Now they'll be permanently honored at the rink where their love for hockey was cultivated.

"John and Matthew's journey began at Hollydell Ice Arena, making it a privilege for our facility to serve as the home of a lasting source of inspiration," Hollydell Ice Arena owner James Mackey said. "We hope the Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture will guide future hockey players on a path to greatness."