Gaudreau Brothers playground for special needs children opens at New Jersey school

Archbishop Damiano school, near and dear to family, cuts ribbon in honor of Johnny, Matthew

Gaudreau Playground
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The hockey legacy of Johnny Gaudreau has always been secure. His on-ice performances will easily live on long after every one of his former teammates hangs up their skates for good.

Now, thanks to the dedication of a brand new adaptive playground geared toward special needs children, the off-ice legacies of the late NHL All-Star and his brother Matthew will live on just as long.

Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, N.J. - a place near and dear to the entire Gaudreau family - held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to officially dedicate their new area to the memories of Johnny and Matthew, who were tragically killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near the family home in New Jersey in August of 2024.

The brothers often volunteered at the school, where their sister, Kristen, still teaches and their mother, Jane, worked for almost her entire adult life.

"When the sign was unveiled all I kept thinking about was the boys, how they would be so excited to see this," Jane Gaudreau told NHL.com. "This school has been part of our family for so long. I'm so proud that the playground is named in honor of them."

The Gaudreau Family 5k, which held its inaugural event last year got the fundraising for the playground - which features specially-accessible staples like swings and slides for those with disabilities - about "98 percent" of the way there, Jane Gaudreau estimated. It was completed by community build.

It seems, when word got out that the project was being done in memory of the Gaudreau brothers, the entire hockey community rushed to get involved.

"The building (of the playground) was finished really quick," Jane Gaudreau said. "So many people donated. The NHLPA, NHL teams, teams John never even played for. Everyone was so generous. The boys, they did so much for everybody else, I think that is why so many people wanted to help."

The two-pronged effect of the brand new Gaudreau Brothers' "Wings of Hope" playground is that special needs children have a fully accessible place to laugh, learn and play while also standing as a lasting memorial to two men who during their lives were exceptional athletes but even better people.

And, perhaps without even realizing it, Jane Gaudreau pointed out that those who may not even use the playground's facilities can also benefit from it.

"I know whenever I've had a rough day, I would love to go outside and just listen, hear the kids laughing and playing and talking," she said. "And that's always a pick-me up."

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