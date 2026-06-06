Gaudreau Brothers playground for special needs children opens at New Jersey school

The hockey legacy of Johnny Gaudreau has always been secure. His on-ice performances will easily live on long after every one of his former teammates hangs up their skates for good.

Now, thanks to the dedication of a brand new adaptive playground geared toward special needs children, the off-ice legacies of the late NHL All-Star and his brother Matthew will live on just as long.

Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, N.J. - a place near and dear to the entire Gaudreau family - held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to officially dedicate their new area to the memories of Johnny and Matthew, who were tragically killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near the family home in New Jersey in August of 2024.

The brothers often volunteered at the school, where their sister, Kristen, still teaches and their mother, Jane, worked for almost her entire adult life.

"When the sign was unveiled all I kept thinking about was the boys, how they would be so excited to see this," Jane Gaudreau told NHL.com. "This school has been part of our family for so long. I'm so proud that the playground is named in honor of them."

The Gaudreau Family 5k, which held its inaugural event last year got the fundraising for the playground - which features specially-accessible staples like swings and slides for those with disabilities - about "98 percent" of the way there, Jane Gaudreau estimated. It was completed by community build.