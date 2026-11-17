Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, Filip Chytil scored and Tolopilo made 34 saves in his season debut for the Canucks (5-17-1), who have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

“I think there's a much greater belief in our room that when we put the effort in and we stay with the process … good things happen, and tonight was a prime example of that,” Canucks coach Manny Malhotra said. “Not the start that we wanted, but just being able to maintain and find our game halfway through the second (period) and capitalize was a good sign for us.”

Vincent Trocheck and Barrett Hayton each scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves for the Mammoth (10-9-3), who have lost six games in a row (0-3-3).

“You need to play with the card you have in front of you. Through injury or through tough travel or whatever, it's not an excuse,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “We need to find a way. We're at that point where there are no excuses. We need to find a way.”

After a scoreless first period, DeBrusk opened the scoring and put the Canucks up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 15:05 of the second, tapping a sharp-angle pass from Boeser past Vejmelka.

Trocheck tied it 1-1 at 2:50 of the third period on the power play, completing the give-and-go with Logan Cooley on a snap shot near side over Tolopilo's glove.

“I'll speak for everybody, just feel a little depleted,” Trocheck said. “We’ve got to find ways to win games and right now I feel like we're playing well, we’re just finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win. It's just one or two mishaps here or there during games that are too big.”

Chytil scored his third goal in two games to put the Canucks back up 2-1 at 4:40. He got the puck from Boeser and put it into the net with a wraparound on the backhand that banked off Vejmelka's leg.