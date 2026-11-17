SALT LAKE CITY -- Brock Boeser extended his point streak to eight games with a goal and two assists, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Utah Mammoth 3-2 at Delta Center on Monday.
Boeser has three points, Canucks edge Mammoth
Forward extends point streak to eight games for Vancouver; Utah has lost past six games
“We just stayed in it,” said Boeser, who has four goals and seven assists in the streak. “They were pushing and (Nikita Tolopilo) made some big saves, and just kept us in it and we didn't panic. We stayed with it and we got the job done.”
Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, Filip Chytil scored and Tolopilo made 34 saves in his season debut for the Canucks (5-17-1), who have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
“I think there's a much greater belief in our room that when we put the effort in and we stay with the process … good things happen, and tonight was a prime example of that,” Canucks coach Manny Malhotra said. “Not the start that we wanted, but just being able to maintain and find our game halfway through the second (period) and capitalize was a good sign for us.”
Vincent Trocheck and Barrett Hayton each scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves for the Mammoth (10-9-3), who have lost six games in a row (0-3-3).
“You need to play with the card you have in front of you. Through injury or through tough travel or whatever, it's not an excuse,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “We need to find a way. We're at that point where there are no excuses. We need to find a way.”
After a scoreless first period, DeBrusk opened the scoring and put the Canucks up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 15:05 of the second, tapping a sharp-angle pass from Boeser past Vejmelka.
Trocheck tied it 1-1 at 2:50 of the third period on the power play, completing the give-and-go with Logan Cooley on a snap shot near side over Tolopilo's glove.
“I'll speak for everybody, just feel a little depleted,” Trocheck said. “We’ve got to find ways to win games and right now I feel like we're playing well, we’re just finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win. It's just one or two mishaps here or there during games that are too big.”
Chytil scored his third goal in two games to put the Canucks back up 2-1 at 4:40. He got the puck from Boeser and put it into the net with a wraparound on the backhand that banked off Vejmelka's leg.
Hayton tied it back up 2-2 when he scored at 11:39. Anders Lee won the puck in a battle along the right boards and passed out to Kailer Yamamoto, whose shot rebounded and found Hayton's tape for the snap shot far side.
Boeser scored the game-winner with a power-play goal at 15:37, picking up a loose puck in front of the net and beating Vejmelka on the blocker side for the 3-2 final.
“I feel like we're rolling. Other than that one period at home, I feel like our team's been playing a lot better,” Boeser said. “They're more connected, more predictable, and I think it's chilling. I think we're not panicking. We're trusting our systems. We're working hard, so we gotta keep it going.”
NOTES: Vancouver’s win was its first against Utah in franchise history (1-5-1). … Boeser needs one game to tie his career high for longest point streak, which he has achieved three times (Nov. 25 – Dec. 14, 2023, Nov. 8-26, 2022 & March 6-23, 2019). He also recorded his 177th career power-play point to tie Alexander Edler for ninth place on the franchise’s all-time list. … Mammoth defenseman Artem Duda was a late scratch and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. … Mammoth forward Logan Cooley returned after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury.