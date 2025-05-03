Andersen signs 1-year, $2.75 million contract with Hurricanes

Goalie, who won 300th game this season, could have become free agent July 1

Frederik Andersen CAR contract

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Frederik Andersen signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

In addition, Andersen can earn performance bonuses of up to $750,000 for playing at least 35 games ($250,000), at least 40 games ($250,000) and if the Hurricanes advance to the conference final and he plays at least half of their postseason games ($250,000).

The 35-year-old goalie was 13-8-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 22 regular-season games. He missed 39 games because of a knee injury in October that required surgery on Nov. 22.

Andersen is in the final season of a two-year, $6.8 million contract ($3.4 million average annual value) and could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1

"Frederik has played extremely well for us and ranks in the top 10 all-time for winning percentage by an NHL goalie (.596, eighth)," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "We're excited that he will be staying with the team for next season."

He is 3-1 with a 1.59 GAA and .936 save percentage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, but missed the series-clinching win in Game 5 against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.

Andersen returned to practice Friday for Carolina, and is expected to start against the Washington Capitals in the second round. Game 1 of that series will be Tuesday.

Signed by the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 28, 2021, Andersen is 82-35-5 with a 2.27 GAA, .915 save percentage and nine shutouts in 124 games (122 starts) in four seasons with them.

He earned his 300th NHL win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 23, becoming the second-fastest goaltender in NHL history to do so (501 ga,es), trailing only Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (490 games).

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (No. 87) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Andersen is 308-135-53 with a 2.56 GAA, .915 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 517 regular-season games (503 starts) for the Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes and 41-31 with a 2.42 GAA, .915 save percentage and three shutouts in 76 playoff games.

On Wednesday, the Hurricanes signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year, $9.5 million contract ($3.17 million) on Wednesday. He was in the final season of a four-year, $24 million contract ($6 million AAV) he signed with the Boston Bruins on July 23, 2021, and could have become an UFA after the season.

