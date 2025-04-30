Hall signs 3-year, $9.5 million contract with Hurricanes

Taylor Hall #71 of the Carolina Hurricanes controls the puck against the New Jersey Devils in Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on April 20, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Taylor Hall signed a three-year, $9.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. The deal, which starts next season, has an average annual value of $3.17 million.

The 33-year-old forward was in the final season of a four-year, $24 million contract ($6 million average annual value) he signed with the Boston Bruins on July 23, 2021, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Hall had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 31 games with the Hurricanes after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks, along with forward Mikko Rantanen, as part of the three-way trade Jan. 24 that included the Colorado Avalanche.

He also had three points (one goal, two assists) during the Hurricanes' five-game win against the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference First Round. His goal 1:46 into the second period of Game 5 on Tuesday started the Hurricanes' comeback from a 3-0 deficit for a 5-4 double-overtime series-clinching victory.

"Taylor has proven to be an outstanding fit for our team, and we are thrilled that he is excited to make Raleigh his home for another three seasons," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "He's been a solid veteran presence in the locker room and a difference maker on the ice."

Hall had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 77 games with the Blackhawks and Hurricanes this season.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 1 pick of the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall has 739 points (284 goals, 455 assists) in 909 regular-season games with the Oilers, Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Bruins, Blackhawks and Hurricanes. He also has 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 44 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He won the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player with the Devils in 2018.

