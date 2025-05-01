Svechnikov rediscovers scoring touch for Hurricanes in playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov was in a relaxed mood on Thursday, enjoying a second straight day off before the Carolina Hurricanes start preparing for their Eastern Conference Second Round series against the Washington Capitals.

“I don’t feel any pressure right now, you know?” the Hurricanes forward said with a smile. “We will see when the series starts.”

Two days earlier, the 25-year-old wrapped up a dominant performance in a five-game first-round series win against the New Jersey Devils. Svechnikov had six points (five goals, one assist), including the tying goal in Game 5 that helped bring Carolina back from a 3-0 deficit in the second period of a 5-4 win in the second overtime. In Game 4, he put his stamp on the series with a hat trick in a 5-2 victory.

The scoring outburst couldn’t have come at a better time after Svechnikov’s regular season didn’t meet his expectations. He finished with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 72 games but had six points (two goals, four assists) in the final 16 games.

“If you look at my last 20 games, it was hard for me,” he said. “I was trying to find my game. It’s not that easy. I always can do better, always. Especially this season, I could have done it better. I was trying everything, it just didn’t go my way. But, move on and just try to focus on the playoffs.”

Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour began his tenure with the 2018-19 season, months after Carolina selected Svechnikov with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. The forward made his debut that season and has been a fixture in the lineup since, scoring between 15-30 goals in each of his seven seasons.

“We love the kid. Everybody does,” Brind’Amour said after the series-ending win on Tuesday. “I think he had, for him, a year that was maybe not great. But this is the time of year that really counts. If he can continue to do this, No. 1, it’s going to be great for us, but for him (too) because he cares. He cares about winning, he cares about contributing. And he’s clearly doing that.”