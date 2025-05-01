Jarvis’ friends take van to cheer on forward, Hurricanes in Game 5

Carolina star’s buddies drive from Winnipeg to Raleigh

Jarvis friends van game 5

© Carolina Hurricanes

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Seth Jarvis' friends couldn’t wait to get on the road again.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward's buddies drove from Winnipeg to Raleigh to watch Jarvis play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

In February, Jarvis’ friends went viral when they made the 30-hour drive from Winnipeg to Boston to cheer on the forward and Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final against the U.S.

This time the drive was slightly shorter, at 25 hours, and the crew rented a mini van for the trek.

To pass the time, Jarvis’ friends named random facts about the Hurricanes forward in a video posted to social media. Jarvis has hairy toes, used to have frosted tips, can’t swim, is an “academic weapon” (whatever that means) and uses a lot of ketchup.

On game day, the friends hung out in the arena parking lot, each wearing a different Jarvis jersey, and made their game predictions which all included their buddy earning a point and the Hurricanes winning.

Another clip showed the guys celebrating as the Hurricanes clinched the series with a 5-4 win in double overtime.

After the game, Jarvis was reunited with his friends and gave them each a hug outside the Hurricanes locker room.

With Carolina advancing to the next round, the crew might want to extend their Airbnb reservation.

