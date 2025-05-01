Jarvis’ friends take van to cheer on forward, Hurricanes in Game 5

Seth Jarvis' friends couldn’t wait to get on the road again.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward's buddies drove from Winnipeg to Raleigh to watch Jarvis play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

In February, Jarvis’ friends went viral when they made the 30-hour drive from Winnipeg to Boston to cheer on the forward and Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final against the U.S.

This time the drive was slightly shorter, at 25 hours, and the crew rented a mini van for the trek.