Pickard's 'spectacular' play gives Oilers spark in Game 4 of Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Calvin Pickard may have saved the season for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Pickard made 22 saves in relief in a 5-4 overtime win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, but none was bigger than his outstanding glove stop on forward Sam Bennett at 6:48 of overtime.
Pickard, who had replaced Stuart Skinner for the second straight game at the start of the second period, slid across the crease and got just enough of Bennett’s one-timer from the right circle that it deflected up and hit off the crossbar.
“I kind of read it pretty well, and then I looked in my glove and it wasn’t there,” Pickard said. “Then I heard the crowd oohing and aahing and it was a good bounce.”
The bounce allowed Leon Draisaitl the opportunity to score the game-winner at 11:18 to tie the best-of-7 series 2-2.
“The situations that he gets put in sometimes, they’re not always easy,” Draisaitl said. “We’re down 3-0, he’s coming in, he’s cold and it’s not easy. He makes those stops at the key moments that we really need them. He’s one of the best in the League at making the right save at the right time. He’s been nothing but spectacular for us.”