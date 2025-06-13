Pickard's 'spectacular' play gives Oilers spark in Game 4 of Cup Final

When Pickard was ready to return in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, Skinner was on a roll, having earned a shutout in three of his past five starts. As a result, Skinner would remain the starter and help the Oilers advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season.

“Obviously, when I got hurt it was frustrating. Things were going really well, and then [Skinner] hopped in there and played great,” Pickard said. “I felt for him today. He came ready to play today, he made some big saves early, we just didn’t have it as a team early and I think [Knoblauch] just wanted to switch it up. If he was playing behind our team in the second and third and overtime, he would have done what I did, too."

The question now, though, is whether Pickard will get the start for the Oilers in Game 5 at Rogers Place on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

“It was outstanding for him to be able to come in off the bench and make some massive saves at huge times,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Stu didn’t play bad at all, it just comes down to us giving them too many easy looks and not winning battles and not getting pucks out. Stu still had to make some great saves, and obviously when you have a team like that, when they put up almost 20 shots in the first period it’s tough to stop them all.”

Pickard and Skinner have combined to win 14 of the 16 games required to claim the Stanley Cup. Pickard is 7-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in nine games (six starts). Skinner is 7-6 with a 2.99 GAA, .891 save percentage and three shutouts in 14 starts.

“We have extreme confidence in both of our goalies, and Calvin coming in, I couldn’t be happier for him, too,” Walman said. “That’s a tough position for him to come in. The game is 3-0 and he’s got to grind, too. ... I guess it shows that anybody at anytime can make an impact, and we’re pumped for Calvin and we’re proud of him.”

Pickard's impact has helped Edmonton reclaim home-ice advantage as it tries to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990.

“Everyone that’s stepped into the lineup has contributed, but him, he’s had a high level for us as a group,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. “We know his battle level and his compete, he’s another guy that leads by example. He’s been amazing for us.”