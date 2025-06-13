Oilers can seize momentum against Panthers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2024-25 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.

In this edition, Paul MacLean, former coach of the Ottawa Senators and assistant with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, looks at the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers following Game 4 of the best-of-7 series, which is tied 2-2. Edmonton won Game 4, 5-4 in overtime, battling back from a 3-0 deficit in the first period. Game 5 is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

I thought the Edmonton Oilers started Game 4 pretty well, but once they took that first penalty they got in trouble. Then they took another penalty and fell behind.

The Oilers came out in the second period and actually just focused on playing, and they somehow found a way to make a pass and break the Florida Panthers’ forecheck.

Florida started to play a little bit more in its end and had to worry about getting people on and off the ice with the long change, and its forecheck wasn’t as suffocating.

I thought Edmonton’s attitude was a big part of the second period after the debacle that was the first period. They were playing the game, finding outlets, being available for one another and making plays.

They opened up the ice by playing in the other team’s end.

Gaolie Stuart Skinner was a star in the first period, so you can’t fault him, but you had to pull him because it’s 3-0 and Calvin Pickard is a bit of an icon in the Edmonton locker room, I would think, with him being a veteran guy and what he’s done for them.

Pickard went in there with nothing to lose and he went in there and stopped some pucks. It was a totally different move than Pete DeBoer with the Dallas Stars, when he pulled Jake Oettinger (in a series-ending 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final).

I think it was obviously the right thing to do, the right things were said in the room and the message was that if they wanted to keep playing, they better start playing.

In the second period, Edmonton wasn’t worried about the Florida’s game, it was finding an outlet, and holding on to possession of the puck.

I thought Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher, even though he didn’t play a lot after the first period, really helped their game in the first period. He really held on to pucks and made plays and made outlet passes and put the puck on the forward’s stick coming out of the zone.

Edmonton finally got connected with the defensemen and forwards in the second period and was getting people the puck ahead of them; bumping it back and getting the forwards the puck with some speed and getting center Connor McDavid the puck with speed.