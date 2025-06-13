Draisaitl scores another big goal, Pickard steady in relief for Oilers in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers): He helped the Oilers get back in the game in the second period with two assists and he finished things off at 11:18 of overtime to complete Edmonton’s comeback to remember. Quite the finish from a guy who knows how to finish. He had the overtime winner in Game 1 as well, that one on a power play.

Calvin Pickard (Edmonton Oilers): It couldn’t have been the easiest situation for the Oilers' backup goalie, who relieved starter Stuart Skinner at the start of the second period. It was the second straight game Pickard relieved Skinner, and he was strong again, stopping 22 of 23 shots as the rest of the Oilers woke up. Yes, pulling Skinner was probably more about the Oilers’ play in front of him in the first, but Pickard still had to do his part.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Edmonton Oilers): The Oilers forward has taken some practice days off and could be playing with an injury, but that didn’t stop him from making a huge difference in Game 4. He got the Oilers’ comeback started with his sixth goal of the playoffs at 3:33 of the second period, and his battle to win the puck against several Panthers players helped set up defenseman Jake Walman’s go-ahead goal at 13:36 of third period.

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers): The forward hadn’t scored a goal in this series, but he made up for it on Thursday. Tkachuk scored twice, first on a 5-on-3 at 11:40 of the first period and the second on a 5-on-4 power play at 16:56. Those were his first goals since May 28, when he scored one against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Mattias Ekholm (Edmonton Oilers): Ekholm had the primary assist on Darnell Nurse’s second-period goal, but it was the goal he prevented with 1:21 remaining in that period that was truly memorable. With Pickard out of position, Ekholm was in front of an open Oilers net. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defenseman blocked Tkachuk’s chance for his third goal of the night with the inside of his right leg to keep the score 3-3. Ekholm blocked four shots in Game 4.