Oilers not ready to name starting goalie for Game 5 of Cup Final

Skinner has been pulled in past 2 against Panthers; Pickard undefeated in postseason

Skinner Pickard Split

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- If the Edmonton Oilers know which goalie they plan to start in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, they aren't revealing it.

Will it be Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard getting the call at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX)?

"I'm not going to name (a starter) yet," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said on Friday before the team headed back to Edmonton.

Skinner started Game 4 but was pulled after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period. Pickard came in relief, saving 22 of 23 shots for the Oilers, who came back from that 3-0 deficit to defeat the Panthers 5-4 in overtime.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Skinner is 7-6 with a 2.99 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and three shutouts in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff starts. Pickard is 7-0 with a 2.69 GAA and .896 save percentage in nine games (six starts). Pickard also came in late in Game 3, a 6-1 win for the Panthers, making seven of eight saves.

Pickard became the fourth different goalie in Oilers history to win seven straight games in the postseason, joining Grant Fuhr (9-0 in 1985; 8-0 in 1988), Bill Ranford (8-0 in 1990) and Dwayne Roloson (7-0 in 2006).

Prior to relief work in Game 3, Pickard hadn't played since May 8 when he made 28 of 32 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round. But he sustained a lower-body injury in that game and Skinner has taken over since.

Skinner was 6-0 with a 0.83 GAA, .970 save percentage and two shutouts in his previous six Game 4s entering Thursday. He was the Oilers' best player in what was a bad first period for them. Considering how each goalie has played, it could be a tough decision for Game 5.

"Both goalies have been really good and key for us to getting here," Knoblauch said. "Stu, since [Pickard's] injury came in and played some really good games, the Vegas series, Dallas series, and anytime we haven't been strong in front of him it's unfortunate, like last night in the first period. We weren't at our best and it puts the goalie in a vulnerable position. As a coach, we make that switch and 'Picks' comes in and makes some huge, huge saves. It's nice we've got a nice tandem, that they're going back and forth, and each one has been really solid for us."

The Oilers were impressed with how well Pickard responded, especially in overtime. Panthers forward Sam Bennett had a great opportunity to win it for Florida at 6:48 of overtime, but the shot went off Pickard's glove, hit the crossbar and stayed out.

"I mean, that one in overtime, I lost the battle on the wall and it's a 2-on-1 in front and we could be talking about something different right now," Oilers forward Corey Perry said. "So, you have to give a lot of credit to him, coming in the way he did after the first period, down 3-0 in the situation that we were in. He backstopped us."

